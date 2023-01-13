The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the total number of participants in the unemployment insurance system since the start of registration in the system, as of January 1, has exceeded 250,000 subscribers, explaining that this system aims to secure temporary income for the insured when he is unemployed at a low cost. Until alternative job opportunities are available to support the professional path and living stability of workers in the labor market without the employers incurring any costs.

Khalil Khoury, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Human Resources Affairs, said: “The unemployment insurance system comes in implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022, which forms an essential part of a legislative and legal structure that the UAE government is keen to develop continuously to respond to the priorities of the national economy.

He called on workers in the labor market to expedite registration in the system, which guarantees the continuity of a decent life for the insured and their families, and promotes balance within the labor market to be more competitive and attractive to national and international talents, thus enhancing the presence of the UAE as an ideal destination for living and working.

The insurance complex, which is represented by Dubai Insurance Company, provides eight channels for registration and subscription to the unemployment insurance system, which are the website https://www.iloe.ae, the smart application of the insurance complex iloe, self-service kiosk devices, businessmen service centers, exchange centers, and phone applications. Smart phones for banks and banks in the country, in addition to text messages and bills of telecom companies.

According to the ministry, 88% of the subscribers preferred to subscribe to the system through the website, while 8% chose the smart application to subscribe to the system, and 4% chose to subscribe through other available channels.

The unemployment insurance system includes two categories, the first includes those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and the value of the insured employee’s subscription within this category is five dirhams per month (60 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of monthly compensation is 10 thousand dirhams. The second includes those whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams, and the subscription value for this category is 10 dirhams per month (120 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of the monthly compensation is 20 thousand dirhams.

The employee participating in the system can choose the periodicity of paying the insurance premium either annually, which was chosen by 86% of the subscribers, or semi-annually, which was chosen by 6% of the subscribers, or quarterly, which was chosen by 4% of the subscribers, or monthly, which was chosen by 4 % of the total subscribers in the system.

The compensation is due on condition of participation for at least 12 consecutive months in the insurance, and the right of the insured to claim the compensation value is forfeited in the event that he leaves the country or joins a new job, and the period of payment of the compensation value does not exceed a maximum of two weeks from the date of the claim.

The insurance program shall compensate the insured with a sum of money for a period not exceeding three months, provided that he does not submit to resign or is dismissed for disciplinary reasons. The compensation received by the eligible employee is calculated at 60% of his basic salary in the last six months before unemployment.

It is noteworthy that the unemployment insurance system includes workers in the federal government sector and the private sector, and excludes from participation in the investor system (the owner of the establishment in which he works), domestic workers, workers with a temporary contract, juveniles under 18 years, and the retired who receives a retirement pension and joins a new job. .