Dubai (Al-Ittihad) In its 27th edition, the Dubai Shopping Festival witnessed the introduction of new digital experiences with the participation of the public and capturing the highlights of the festival through their mobile phones. The Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation offers a new interactive element via smart phones with 23 unique experiences of augmented reality across the city of Dubai. By simply scanning the QR code on the red festival bag available at select concert venues and on storefronts, doors open to new experiences every week for more than 25,000 shoppers. The augmented reality experiences include butterflies, 3D flowers and beautiful laser beam formations to add more magic to the opening party of the Dubai Shopping Festival, which was presented by the star Balqis and the star Hamaki, and it is the first augmented reality experience of its kind to be broadcast live on MBC4, while flying A giant virtual hawk above the audience and landing on stage during the show. One of the best features that allows users to record all DSF augmented reality experiences on their phones, and share them on social media platforms. Other entertainment augmented reality experiences include light effects that simulate the aurora borealis of Dubai, lots of festive festival effects popping up around music performers and unique selfie filters that can be used at the Dubai Shopping Festival Sword Market. In addition, a very special augmented reality experience will take place during the closing ceremony of the Dubai Shopping Festival with Saudi singer Rashid Al Majed and Iraqi artist Waleed Al Shami at Coca-Cola Arena on January 30th. Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “The retail sector is one of the sectors that adopt the latest technologies, and today augmented reality plays a prominent role in improving the shopping experience and providing opportunities for business growth. The digital nature added to the entertainment offerings of the Dubai Shopping Festival using augmented reality technology enriches a new dimension to the festival, with distinctive immersive and interactive experiences, in conjunction with the technological innovations of retail partners and malls.” The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has partnered with LUCID DREAMS, a creative studio that designs games, XR experiences and interactive content, to advance augmented reality experiences during the days of the Dubai Shopping Festival.