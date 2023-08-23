With the start of the new academic year 2023/2024, 25 thousand and 500 male and female students enrolled in the study at the level of the 16 colleges’ branches in the various emirates of the country, of whom (5882) were new students who were accepted into the applied bachelor’s and professional diploma programs, according to the new educational model for the colleges that began to be implemented. This year, which opened the way for the provision of various educational options that are compatible with the students’ inclinations and abilities, and in a way that contributes to supporting the colleges’ efforts to confirm their leadership in applied education in partnership with the business and industry sectors.

This year, the colleges attracted about (110) new members of the administrative and teaching staff to meet their needs with the application of the new educational model and the introduction of new programs and specializations.

The start of the new academic year for the colleges also witnessed the celebration of the opening of the new building for Abu Dhabi students in the Bani Yas area (Future Campus).

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayan, inspected the commencement of studies in the new building in Bani Yas, and followed up the regularity of the students in the study, appreciating the unlimited support from the wise leadership of the Higher Colleges of Technology, which strengthened its educational path and its efforts in preparing national competencies that keep pace with future aspirations and expectations. Congratulating the students and members of the administrative and teaching staff on the new year.

He pointed out that the new campus of the colleges in Bani Yas represents a qualitative addition to the colleges that simulates their future vision, with its high readiness in infrastructure and technology, specialized classes and laboratories that meet the requirements of applied education, indicating that the new campus includes two buildings for male and female students in addition to the main administration building. And the central services, which was built on an area of ​​220,000 square meters with a capacity of 10,000 students, and was designed in line with modern standards in design and sustainability, providing students with an enjoyable and enriching educational experience.

Dr. Al-Ayyan added that this year the colleges began implementing their new educational model, which reflects strategic shifts aimed at bringing about a quantum leap in applied education. (3512) new students in the bachelor’s degree compared to (2370) new students in the professional diploma programs, which number (12) programs. The professional diploma has become part of the education system in colleges, which simulates the needs of many work institutions looking for specialized professional cadres who represent the segment The core of skilled technicians and technicians who play the operational role of the industrial sector, and this distinguishes the professional diploma majors offered in colleges and supported by training and employment opportunities for their students.

Dr. Al-Ayyan stated that the faculties seek to develop the human workforce in line with the economic agenda of the state and in a way that qualifies them to deal with job changes and challenges, and that competence and readiness for work are the basis, so the goal is to graduate students to work and not to get a job only, meaning that every graduate is capable of production Creativity in his job position, depending on his knowledge and professional preparation closely related to the labor market, and this is reflected in the principle of complementarity in the colleges’ strategy, which is related to the close relationship with work institutions. And more than 4,000 training opportunities for students over the next five years.

He noted that the educational process in colleges today is managed according to what is called “apprenticeship”, which achieves the interconnection between the trilogy of academic study, practical experience and connection with employers, in a way that guarantees the student’s readiness for the future career. Today, employers provide training opportunities for students during the study years, extending from Two to 4 months, which enhances their practical experience and job experience, noting that all these efforts ultimately contribute to raising the percentage of Emiratisation, especially in private sector institutions, and enabling students to seize their opportunities with readiness and efficiency in the labor market.

