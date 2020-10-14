The Syrian Kurds are releasing around 25,000 IS family members from a notorious internment camp on the border with Iraq. The Kurds have long complained that they could not guard the many prisoners permanently.

Now the Palestinian Authority has issued an amnesty for Syrian inmates in the Al Hol camp and has begun their release. In Al Hol it is mainly women and children who are held by IS fighters.

The Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria accuse Germany and other western states of leaving them alone with the problem of IS prisoners. In Germany and other countries there is “a total disinterest”.

As an ally of the USA, the Syrian Democratic Armed Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-dominated militia alliance, have provided ground troops in the war against the Islamic State in recent years.

After the jihadists’ military defeat in the spring of 2019, tens of thousands of ISIS members and their families were taken prisoner.

“IS-related structures” prevailed in the camp

SDF troops are currently guarding around 11,000 IS fighters in around half a dozen camps in the Kurdish autonomous region in northeast Syria – including around 2,000 foreigners and tens of thousands of women and children.

The largest camp is Al Hol, where around 65,000 people are being held. In addition to the approximately 25,000 Syrian inmates, around 31,000 Iraqi IS members and 9,000 prisoners from other countries live there.

After the Syrians have now started to be released, the Kurdish authorities are hoping for an improvement in the situation in Al Hol, where, according to media reports and the knowledge of the German government, IS supporters are leading a terror regime.

Extremists in the camp had built up “IS-related structures”, according to the Federal Government’s response to a request from the left in the Bundestag in July.

Children and young people would be indoctrinated and radicalized with the IS ideology. Inmates have tried to escape and attacked the guards several times.

Released persons are brought to their home regions

Syrian women and children would now be released and they could return to villages and cities in the northeast of the country, said Thomas McClure from the Rojava Information Center, which is close to the Kurdish administration, the Tagesspiegel in Istanbul.

Syrian inmates in Al Hol who want to return home can register for release and are then brought to their home region.

A first group of just under 290 people left the camp a few days ago, according to McClure, and returned to the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. A repatriation of camp inmates in Syrian areas, which are under the control of the government of President Bashar al Assad, is being worked on.

The conditions under which the people live in the camp are bad. Photo: Delil Souleiman / AFP

Turkey has also captured IS fighters in northeast Syria. The Turkish army marched into the region a year ago to smash the Kurdish autonomous region there.

Ankara then sent around 20 German Islamic State fighters who had been captured by Turkey back to the Federal Republic. Extremists from other European countries were also deported to their home countries.

50 German women are in northern Syrian camps

However, the majority of foreign and Syrian IS prisoners remained in camps under the care of the Kurdish national authorities. Elhalm Ahmad, head of the SDF’s political wing, has now announced talks with the home countries of foreign extremists who are in prison camps.

The repatriation of foreigners to Europe and other countries is difficult, said Ahmad of the news platform Rudaw in the Kurdish part of Iraq.

According to the federal government, there are a total of 50 German women and 30 German men in various northern Syrian camps.

The Kurdish autonomy authorities accuse Germany and other western states of, on the one hand, the To reject the withdrawal of their citizens, but on the other hand to hold the Kurds responsible for the poor conditions in the Syrian internment camps.

According to press reports, the US provided the Kurds with medical supplies worth $ 1.2 million in the spring to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the northeast Syrian camps. Germany and other countries did not provide any support, said McClure.