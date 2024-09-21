The 30th edition of the International Congress and Exhibition on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, from 16 to 20 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, concluded yesterday, attracting more than 25,000 participants and visitors from 100 countries, the highest number of attendees at the conference in its previous editions. More than 800 speakers, including international experts and decision-makers in sustainable mobility, presented about 200 scientific and dialogue sessions, in addition to a successful exhibition with the participation of 500 exhibitors.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Angelos Ameditis, Managing Director of ERTICO Europe, attended the closing ceremony of the 30th edition of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress and Exhibition.

The conference was attended by a host of global experts in the field of intelligent transportation and speakers from the global community of intelligent transportation systems, representatives of institutions, sectors, vehicle manufacturers, service providers and suppliers, communications, technical solution developers, researchers and academics, in addition to a group of government and ministries representatives from all over the world, who enriched the conference with many discussions during its five days.

During the closing ceremony of the conference, Mattar Al Tayer handed Angelos Ameditis the badge of the next session and the shield of the conference, which will be held in Atlanta, USA. The badge (globe) was passed by a large number of officials from Airtico and the cities hosting the upcoming sessions. Videos were also viewed about the next three sessions of the conference, which will be hosted by the cities of Atlanta 2025, Gangneung in South Korea 2026, and Birmingham in the United Kingdom 2027.

Angelos Ameditis delivered the closing speech of the conference, in which he thanked Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority for hosting this successful session of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress and Exhibition, throughout the five days, which witnessed more than 25 thousand participants and visitors, who discussed future developments in mobility, and it was an inspiring opportunity for all participants to present their comprehensive and future visions in the field of mobility and smart systems.

AMEDITS announced the launch of a new air services platform, Airtico, inviting everyone to participate in it.

For his part, Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at the RTA and Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee, stressed: “The success of the 30th edition of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress and Exhibition, hosted by Dubai for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, in discussing key topics related to the future of intelligent transport systems over the five days of the conference, through more than 200 diverse sessions of official events, international and regional forums, and technical sessions related to four important main themes: urban mobility, innovation in transport and logistics, sustainable mobility, and self-driving mobility, in addition to a gathering of more than 500 exhibitors who presented their latest innovative technologies and future mobility solutions.”