Support, closeness, sharing: these are the three key words of the information and awareness campaign on kidney cancer “Side by Side”, launched today by MSD Italia with the patronage of the Italian Society of Urology – Siu and the National Association of Kidney Cancer (Anture). Objective of the initiative: to support patients and caregivers in dealing with the diagnosis and the consequent treatment path, trying to build a support network around them through which they can find trust and comfort.

The campaign – reads a note – sees the creation of the first information portal entirely dedicated to renal cell carcinoma, tumoridelrene.it, where it is possible to find complete, accurate and highly scientific information on the pathology thanks also to the collaboration with the partners of the project. Numerous contents and insights on risk factors, symptoms, early diagnosis but also on therapeutic opportunities and the daily management of the disease. “Side by Side” – continues the note – will also see an intense social campaign on Facebook (Msdsalute) and Instagram (@msd_salute) with the aim of encouraging dialogue on the topic of kidney neoplasia and above all making available to the public useful information on the disease to increase its knowledge thanks to the great dissemination power of social networks.

“We immediately joined the “Side by Side” campaign – comments Tonia Cinquegrana, President of Anture – because specific information on this pathology is very difficult to find. When patients receive the diagnosis, they find it difficult to orient themselves and find a comparison with those who have already had this experience. Sharing, on the other hand, is very useful, it gives courage and provides concrete indications on how to face the therapeutic path and the life change that lies ahead”.

In Italy, renal cell carcinoma affects 144,000 people, with an estimated incidence in 2022 of around 12,600 new cases, of which 7,800 men and 4,800 women. Since the symptoms of the disease often remain silent, over half of the diagnoses occur randomly, during tests, usually ultrasound, carried out for other reasons. In 55% of cases, the tumor is diagnosed when it is still localized in the kidney, resulting in a high overall survival rate – the note details – Timely diagnosis is an essential weapon to effectively attack the disease and have a more favorable prognosis: more than 50% of patients diagnosed early recover. Not only that: in 25-30% of cases the disease is already diagnosed in an advanced or metastatic stage and requires an appropriate therapeutic approach.

In case of suspicion of kidney cancer, the specialists to contact are the urologist, who deals with the diagnosis and treatment of pathologies affecting the urinary tract, the radiologist, who carries out biomedical imaging tests requests, including ultrasounds and CT scans, and the oncologist, the doctor who deals with the diagnosis and treatment of tumors. “From a therapeutic point of view – says Giuseppe Carrieri, president of Siu – localized kidney cancer is treated by the urologist with surgery, removing the entire kidney or part of it if there are small tumors. In the case of metastatic kidney cancer, chemotherapy treatments are not very effective and therefore oncologists use targeted therapies and immunotherapy, which help to stop the growth of the tumor or its spread to other organs”.

In the fight against kidney cancer it is important to identify risk factors because avoiding them is the only way to prevent them: cigarette smoking is the most important and its impact is proportional to the number of cigarettes smoked every day and to the number of years of exposure. Obesity and arterial hypertension follow. “Our company has been involved in the field of oncology for many years – says Nicoletta Luppi, president and managing director of Msd Italia – and pursues an advanced and holistic vision in the approach to tumors, working not only on the scientific research of new therapeutic treatments , but also on prevention and correct information”.