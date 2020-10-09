The case of a Rs 25 thousand crore co-operative bank scam registered against 69 people, including Ajit Pawar, on the instructions of the Mumbai High Court, has been tainted. The Economic Offenses Wing of the Mumbai Police has filed a closure report. It says that no evidence has been found against the charges against Ajit Pawar. Clean chit has been given to all 69 people including Ajit Pawar.Explain that in August 2019, the Economic Offenses Wing of the Mumbai Police registered a case of economic fraud and economic irregularities against 69 people including Ajit Pawar on the directions of the Mumbai High Court. The NCP’s image suffered a major setback due to the registration of this case just before the elections.

ED sent notice to Sharad Pawar

In the same case, just before the election, the ED had also filed a case. In it, along with other accused, the notice was issued by making NCP chief Sharad Pawar an accused. However, Pawar was not named in the FIR of the Economic Offenses Wing.

These were allegations