While Emmanuel Macron promises Tuesday, September 8 to “redouble” efforts on apprenticeship and work-study, the National Association of Apprentices of France notes the loss of contact with some young people since confinement.

“There is a large part of apprentices who have taken the path of the training center, the company but despite everything, some schools tell us that they no longer have contact with certain young people, who have become invisible young people”, explains Tuesday, September 8 on franceinfo Aurélien Cadiou, president of the National Association of Apprentices of France (ANAF), while a study by the Higher Institute of Trades and the Maaf reveals that 25,000 apprentices have been placed on partial unemployment between March and June because of the health crisis.

Emmanuel Macron is visiting this Tuesday in a vocational high school in Puy-de-Dôme to promote equal opportunities. “Maybe it comes late because precisely these young people who are concerned by the desire for equal opportunities, it is the young people who quickly dropped out during confinement”, deplores Aurélien Cadiou.

But according to the president of the National Association of Apprentices of France, the confinement has not discouraged young people from taking the path of apprenticeship. “There is still an increase in the number of registrations in training centers”, he explains.

“On the other hand, it remains difficult to find an employer. In signing apprenticeship contracts, for the moment, we are not at the figures of last year. It is still something very difficult since companies , for the most part, have not fully resumed their economic activity, do not have visibility over several months, over several years “, remarks Aurélien Cadiou.

Aid for the hiring of apprentices of 5,000 to 8,000 euros has been provided for companies since July 1, but for Aurélien Cadiou, “Help is not everything. A business is not going to rely solely on financial aid to recruit”, says the president of ANAF. “If it has employees on partial unemployment, it will not be able to recruit apprentices during that time. If it does not have visibility over more than six months, it will not be able to sign up with a baccalaureate three-year professional. Apprenticeship is also a moral commitment. We take a young person to train him, to lead him to a diploma. “

It is feared that companies will not be able to restart their economic activity.Aurelien Cadiouto franceinfo

“We fear that they will go out of business or lay off some of their employees, and that suddenly we will have many more termination of apprenticeship contracts in the coming months”, worries also Aurélien Cadiou.

“This then puts these young people in a complicated situation since they have to find a company when the time is not right to sign an apprenticeship contract.” He therefore calls on young people who wish to embark on an apprenticeship to “plan a plan B” for “avoid losing your school year”, and to “make spontaneous applications” because “more than half of employers recruit without posting an apprenticeship job offer.”