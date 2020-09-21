Highlights: Thousands of years old items continue to be found in Egypt, a country of thousands of years old pyramids.

Archaeologists have found 27 very ancient coffins in the southern region of Cairo.

These wooden coffins are very beautifully decorated around 2500 years old.

Cairo

Thousands of years old items continue to be found in pyramids’ country Egypt. Now archaeologists have found 27 very ancient coffins in Sakkara, south of the capital Cairo. Around 2500 years old, these coffins are beautifully decorated. Archaeologists experts say this is the largest discovery of its kind ever. All these coffins are made of wood.

Officials said 13 coffins have been found first, and 14 later. All these coffins are made of wood and they are painted with great care. The region of Sakkara has been known to bury corpses for the last 3000 years. It has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The statement issued by the Egyptian government said, “Preliminary studies indicate that these coffins are completely closed.”

The Egyptian government stated that these coffins were not reopened once burnt. The statement said that Egyptian minister Khalid Al Anani initially delayed the announcement of the discovery so that he himself would go and check the truth first. He said that these coffins were found inside a 36-foot deep well. He thanked his employees for working so deeply.

Work is currently underway at the excavation site and experts are trying to find out more information about these coffins. It is being told that all the coffins are very safe. The Egyptian government said that it would hold a press conference in the coming days and hoped that many secrets would be revealed. This discovery has blossomed the faces of archaeologists.

Source: BBC