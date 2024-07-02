Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig, Martina Lippl

Press Split

Old fruit preserves are discovered on George Washington’s former estate, providing insights into 18th century eating habits.

Mount Vernon – Archaeologists discovered 35 18th century glass bottles in underground storage pits – a discovery that USA might not be particularly remarkable. But this time it is a “groundbreaking” discovery in the cellar vaults of the former estate of George Washington, the first US President, Mount Vernon: 250-year-old fruit preserves were discovered there.

Historic find: 250-year-old cherries discovered in George Washington’s cellar – “Essentially fresh fruit”

The sensational find – as spectacular as the recent discovery of ancient coins on an island – provides new clues about everyday life in times long past. Of the 35 bottles, 29 have survived intact. Twelve of them contain mainly perfectly preserved cherries and berries, probably redcurrants and gooseberries. Jason Boroughs, the lead archaeologist, commented: “The discovery of essentially fresh fruit after 250 years is quite spectacular.”

The fruit was harvested and processed over 250 years ago, Boroughs said in a statement. This archaeological fruit find offers “an incredibly rare opportunity to expand our knowledge of the 18th century environment, plantation eating habits and the origins of American cuisine.”

Glass bottles containing centuries-old cherries unearthed at George Washington’s estate in Mount Vernon. © imago/ Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association

In addition to studying the preservation techniques, the scientists plan to analyze the DNA of the cherry stones. Initial findings suggest that the cherries may have been harvested from the tree with scissors and the stems carefully cut off. They were intentionally left on the fruit before bottling.

First US President and his wife had a soft spot for cherries – slaves toiled in Washington’s kitchen

George Washington (1732 to 1799) and his wife Martha (1731 to 1802) are said to have had a fondness for cherries. There are surviving recipes from Martha Washington for cherry jam and cherry pie, as well as for a “Cherry Bounce” cocktail. Washington himself reported that he had brandy with cherries in a canteen on his trip through the Alleghenies in 1784. However, it is unlikely that they filled the glass bottles themselves. The Washingtons’ kitchen was looked after by slaves.

Loud usatoday.com The 250-year-old cherries could theoretically still be eaten, says the archaeologist. But “nobody wants to try it.” Research and conservation of the finds is supported by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, which has managed the property since 1858. This organization is dedicated to preserving George Washington’s legacy and making it accessible to the public.

Boroughs explains: “The bottles and their contents are a testament to the knowledge and skill of the enslaved people who mastered food preparation from tree to table, including Doll, the cook whom Martha Washington brought to Mount Vernon in 1759 and entrusted with overseeing the estate’s kitchen.” Meanwhile, fruit is still popular with many people today. However, experts warn against snacking on fruit because too much of it is unhealthy. (kh/ml)