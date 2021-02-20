The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the continuation of inspection campaigns on all private schools, educational partnerships schools, and kindergartens in Abu Dhabi to ensure their compliance with the policies and guidelines for reopening schools and measures to prevent Covid-19 virus, noting that the compliance team is conducting inspection rounds on 221 schools and 119 nurseries. Its doors to welcome the return of students to resume classroom education.

The department explained that the inspection lists approved by the team include 62 standards covering various aspects of health and safety, compliance with the rules of social distancing, the availability of a response team for cases of infection with the Covid-19 virus, regular cleaning and sterilization programs in schools, and periodic checks to detect the Corona virus for teachers and employees. And students over the age of 12, adherence to the specified numbers of students in the class, availability of personal protective equipment, daily inspections of the school compliance officer, and other standards.

She indicated that it has adopted a system of gradual corrective measures against violating schools, starting with fines of 10 thousand dirhams and up to 250 thousand dirhams. In the event of non-compliance, the school will convert to the distance education model completely, and in that case, parents have the right to transfer their children to another school and recover the fees due. According to the corrective measures for the right of nurseries, the nursery is transferred to the distance education model for a week until the violation is corrected, or fines are applied against it, according to the violation and its severity.

The department confirmed the continued suspension of extra-curricular activities in schools, while allowing some simple outdoor sports activities taking into account social distancing measures, noting that students’ families can enter the school building if they have a negative test result for the detection of the Covid-19 virus (valid for 96 hours) ) Or in the event that they obtain the “emergency use” feature on the Al-Hosn app.





