Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The competitions of the second week, in the twelfth edition of the Emirates Longines Show Jumping League, will begin on Saturday and Sunday on the fields of the Sultan Bin Zayed Grand Hall, at the Boudheib Equestrian Academy, in the Al Khatm area in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Equestrian Federation, the sponsorship of Longines, and the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

With the competitions of the second week, Boudheib Academy begins its series of seasonal show jumping competitions, after a busy summer season, which was the best thing for the riders to continue their activity during the summer, during which the Academy presented 6 weekly refresher competitions, as part of a comprehensive vision to develop the level of riders and the capabilities of horses, in accordance with best practices, During the summer, and reducing its suspension, which began to appear positively since the first week of the league, in the opening of the new season in the covered hall fields of the Sharjah Equestrian Center.

The competitions include 10 rounds, most of which are of the specifications of the two special stages, in which male and female hurdlers affiliated with equestrian clubs and centers in the Emirates compete, and prizes totaling 250,000 dirhams are allocated for the winners and those in advanced positions.

Competitions are held on two fields, the first “main” for competitions whose tracks are designed with hurdles 120 cm high and up to 140 cm high, while the four competitions are dedicated to young jumping horses aged “4-5” years, and riders from the cubs and beginners categories, on the ground. The second field has the specifications of a single round, and its paths are designed with barriers whose height ranges between 80 and 115 cm.