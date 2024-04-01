The Ministry of Community Development said that the number of students with autism registered in its centers for people of determination is 250 students, and several services are provided to them, including diagnosis, detection, and early intervention, according to internationally approved tests and standards, educational and pedagogical classes for students, and supportive therapeutic services. It also includes sensory and functional therapy, treatment of language and speech disorders to develop children’s communication abilities, and behavioral therapy for behavioral problems facing children, which helps them adapt and learn, as well as sports, recreational and musical activities that aim to integrate them into the local environment, and outdoor activity programs such as swimming and therapeutic horse riding. In addition to family counseling and training services to enable families to participate in the rehabilitation and training process, and pre-vocational rehabilitation services to prepare students for future professions and jobs. Autism is a disorder of the central nervous system, scientifically defined as a dysfunction that leads to impairment in social interaction and communication, and causes repetitive stereotypical behaviors and limited interests in activities.

Symptoms vary from one child to another, and autism usually appears during the first three years.

Its symptoms may appear during the first 12 months, or may not appear until the age of 24 months.

Research shows that the increase in the number of people with autism is due to increased community awareness of its symptoms and the development of diagnostic methods, in addition to the inclusion of other categories of disorders that affect children under the umbrella of autism spectrum disorder.