The International Government Communication Forum, in its 12th session, which will start on September 13-14, is a global platform that enriches the communication industry with more than 90 main and side sessions, a number of inspiring speeches, proactive events, forums, and programs, through 14 platforms, in which more than 250 speakers participate and present. It has various fields and experiences, and has the support of more than 35 local, regional and international partners.

The forum, whose previous sessions attracted more than 50,000 visitors and participants from various countries, aims to gather in its 12th session, which bears the slogan “Today’s Resources… Tomorrow’s Wealth”, a group of the most important thinkers, experts and specialists in issues of resources, wealth, development and sustainability with experts Communication and media from all over the world, to develop mechanisms to deal with the challenges that hinder the investment of resources and their conversion into wealth, and to integrate them into the process of economic and social development. It also provides the opportunity to communicate with decision-makers and experts in the field of government communication, and to open new horizons for students and researchers in the United Arab Emirates and various countries of the world.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Information Office, pointed to the dynamism of the global development map and the accompanying changes, at a time when the current era is witnessing unprecedented development dimensions for various sectors, which carry many opportunities and challenges, and require carefully studied responses and strategies, pointing out In light of this rapid change, the ability to adapt, flexibility and readiness become decisive factors, and government communication has the main role as an effective tool to influence our path towards the future.

Allay added, “The forum identifies new paths for government communication that guide future efforts and strategies, take into account the evolving challenges and opportunities on a global scale, and propose innovative solutions to harness resources in all their forms in construction, reconstruction, and improving the quality of people’s lives.”

The forum includes an agenda full of 12 sessions and a major inspiring speech, which puts communication at the heart of the main strategies to introduce new resources, and discuss the importance of exploring them and turning them into renewable wealth for nations, within four main axes.

The first axis, “Natural Resources”, deals with the challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, and depletion of natural resources. The forum’s sessions and inspiring speeches shed light on topics such as sustainability, food security, hunger eradication, recycling, and solar energy, in addition to how countries invest in their natural resources, and challenges economic and its impact on the well-being of societies.

In the “Non-material Resources” theme, the forum’s sessions and inspiring speeches discuss efforts to invest in non-material resources such as human and knowledge wealth, culture and education, and shed light on the qualitative shifts in the concept and patterns of education, and present the most important pioneering global experiences in this regard. As for the theme of “Technology and Data (Wealth of the Age)”, the forum’s audience will have a date with various inspiring sessions and speeches dealing with artificial intelligence, its ethics and ways to employ it to serve the interests of societies.

The “Wealth of the Future (Beyond the Wealths We Know)” theme explores the shape of tomorrow’s wealth and how to prepare to deal with and invest in it. It addresses topics such as renewable resources, modern sports, data, advanced cognitive technologies, and the upcoming educational revolution in light of technology and artificial intelligence.

The Forum Hall offers a unique opportunity to communicate with various parties concerned with communication, media, development and innovation, as it includes 4 forums with 16 activities organized by leading parties in strategic fields of interest to various groups of specialists, academics, media professionals and students, including: The Sustainability Forum, which is organized by the Forum in partnership With the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, and reviews the most important challenges and opportunities in the field of sustainability; And the “Arabic Language Forum” organized by the “Alef Education Platform” and the “Arab Youth Center”, which aims to enhance the role of the Arabic language in government communication, and consolidate its position in the practices of future generations, in addition to the “Cyber ​​Security Forum” organized by the “Cyber ​​Security Council for the UAE government”, and the “Global Media Forum”, organized by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The forum, in cooperation with the University of Sharjah, presents the “News Lab”, which includes 8 workshops and a dialogue session in creating media content in its various forms, in addition to partnering with the United Arab Emirates University in the “University Challenge”, which is awaited by student teams in state universities and the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as The “Researchers” platform is a qualitative initiative launched by the Sharjah Government Media Office to become a basic reference for workers, researchers and scholars in the field of government communication, and a platform for knowledge and research exchange.

The “Government Communication Talk” platform offers 10 dialogue sessions and speeches in cooperation with a group of partners: Trends Center for Research and Consultation, Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Sharjah Press Club, Sharjah Media City (Shams), UAE University, Family Development Department and its branches, Sharjah Suburbs and Villages Affairs Department.

In this platform, the forum reviews a special report on ways to manage human resources and how to preserve and develop resources in light of global economic challenges. It also addresses topics such as healthy digital media, the media journey from traditional to new, the power of artificial intelligence in enhancing communication with the digital age, and the role of educational institutions. And the media in achieving the national agenda related to sustainability, and the role of responsible communication in promoting visions of sustainability. The platform opens the door to discussion about media among future generations to share their impressions of the reality and future of media, especially digital media, as well as a specialized session on the role of suburban councils in promoting community cohesion as a link between government and society.

In its 12th session, the forum’s partners will present 29 dialogue sessions, inspiring speeches, and workshops in 4 specialized halls organized by the Department of Government Relations, the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, as well as a hall that includes a group of partners, namely the Sharjah Youth Council, and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center. Business (Sheraa), Rubu` Qarn Corporation, Trends Center for Research and Consulting.

The specialized halls aim to highlight best practices and experiences in various economic and societal sectors, enrich knowledge and awareness of the importance of the role of communication in supporting sustainable development issues, as well as discuss the importance of data in improving development indicators, modern leadership skills and youth energies, global food security and diplomatic communication.

Capacity-building programs are held in 3 breakout halls, which are the “Effective Communication in the Government Sector” program, organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the “Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp” organized by the “Artificial Intelligence Journalism Foundation for Research and Foresight” and the “Employment of Behavioral Insights” program. To improve resource management” organized by the Behavioral Insights Team (BIT) throughout the forum.

The “proactive events” open the doors of professional experiences that enhance the level of knowledge of the participants, as they are offered capacity-building programs. These events include 5 programs organized by leading partner agencies in these fields, namely the “COMMS Program for Media and Communication Students” and the “Global Media Forum”. , to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), in addition to the “University Challenge”, which is awaited by student teams in UAE universities and the Gulf Cooperation Council, and is organized in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University, and the “Effective Communication in the Government Sector” program, and is organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). ), and finally the “Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp” organized by the “Artificial Intelligence Journalism Foundation for Research and Foresight”