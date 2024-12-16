On the morning of this Monday, December 16, the Badajoz Hospital-Centro Vivo brought together more than 250 people as part of the cross-border sustainable fashion meeting “Weaving Future”which aims to promote entrepreneurship and the promotion of the textile sector taking into account sustainability and the circular economy.

This event, organized by the Badajoz Provincial Council, is part of the project “Resotex: Rethinking the textile sector and sustainable fashion”co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the INTERREG VI-A Spain-Portugal cross-border cooperation program (POCTEP) 2021-2027.

The inauguration was carried out by the head of the Area’s Demographic Challenge Service, Pilar Muñoz, who highlighted that the general objective of Resotex is “to make territory, settle population and focus especially on young peopleserving as a tool to fight against the demographic challenge”.

Muñoz also emphasized that Resotex is “an achievement of cooperation between fourteen Spanish and Portuguese entities that work to promote entrepreneurship and economic diversification by promoting the textile sector, taking into account sustainability and the circular economy on both sides of the Hispanic border. -lusa”, indicates the deputation in a press release.

The event program began with the technical day ‘Towards sustainable fashion’, a cycle of five talks in which 36 attendees and 6 speakers participated.

The head of the Innovation and Sustainability Area of ​​the Spanish Clothing Federation (FEDECON), Alfredo Medina, and the general secretary of the Confederation of Fashion Companies of Spain (MODA Spain), Carmen Torres, spoke about the transparency and traceability in the supply chain.

Throughout the day, five awareness workshops for reuserepair and manufacture of garments using innovative techniques such as upcycling, a process through which waste is transformed into products of higher quality and ecological value. A total of 44 people participated in these: 11 in the two workshops aimed at adults, 25 in the two children’s workshops, and 10 in the one dedicated to families. For their part, 18 brands and suppliers established synergies in the “Collaborative Circle” session, a dynamic and interactive meeting space that served to exchange experiences on both sides of the Spanish-Portuguese border.

A framework where the professional, the training and the recreational have been merged with two other activities aimed at all audiences: a RESOTEX traveling exhibition on ecodesign and a textile market with 16 exhibitors of sustainable brands from Extremadura and the Central and Northern region of Portugal, visited by more than 250 people.

This first meeting is part of a program that includes two other awareness days that will take place in 2025 and 2026.