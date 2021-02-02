Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – The Falcon Series community race in its first round attracted more than 250 participants and was organized by the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club on Al Hudayriat Island, with the participation of the club team, in an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and vitality. , Women for a distance of 50 km, and men for a distance of 50 km, and each race was held separately, and during a specific period of time, and participants were allowed to use regular bicycles, provided that they are not equipped with any additional modifications.

The second round of the Falcon Series guarantee race will be held on the first of next March, while the series will be completed by holding the third round on the first of next April.

Organizing the race is part of the club’s plans to implement its community racing program in cooperation with Daman, which aims to expand the participation of all segments of society in cycling events, spread the cycling culture in society, and encourage its members to adopt a healthy lifestyle, in a safe environment.

Nakhira Al Khaili, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, praised the great interaction of the participants of all groups, their response to the event, and the great enthusiasm that they showed during the races of the three categories, noting that the weather in Abu Dhabi these days encourages sports, so cycling is a good step. For anyone, especially in Al Hudayriat Island, which has a charming atmosphere, full of vitality, and encourages participation in such an event.

He said: Community races have a great role in promoting the public health of individuals and society, and they have pioneers who follow their programs and are keen to be present in them, and this makes us more keen to organize them and provide all facilities for participants from attractive areas full of distinctive atmospheres.