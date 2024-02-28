The Financial Police has seized approximately 250 million euros from Tim for an alleged scam in paid extra services which had already affected Wind-Tre in the past. The amount of the provision issued by a investigating judge in Milan rises to over 320 million due to the amounts seized from the other technological hubs involved in the investigation by the deputy prosecutor Eugenio Fusco and the prosecutor Francesco Cajani. The disputes concern the period from 2017 to 2020. The first tranche of the investigation, opened in 2018 and for a few months at the center of a trial that is being celebrated before the Court of Milan, revolved around Wind-Tre and as for that involving Tim (not investigated, ed.) hypothesized an illicit system in which it was sufficient for the unsuspecting consumer to visit a web page or consult an app with their mobile phone, sometimes with the deception of fraudulent advertising banners and, without nothing to find yourself instantly subscribed to services that require the payment of a weekly or monthly fee. A multi-million euro business that has also benefited further from the activation of Vas services on mobile connections used between machines for exchanging data, without human intervention such as alarm and home automation systems. The seizures were carried out by the economic-financial police unit of Milan and the special unit for the protection of privacy and technological fraud in Rome at the offices of the companies involved in Milan, Rome, Turin and Madrid. 23 natural persons belonging to the various companies involved are under investigation for the crime of computer fraud.