More than 15,000 people were evacuated this Sunday in Berlin to proceed with the deactivation of a World War II bomb discovered last month on the grounds of the Jewish Hospital in the populous Wedding district of the German capital. Since then, preparations had been made to neutralize the device, a 250-kilogram bomb dropped by allied planes in the Berlin bombings 80 years ago that did not explode at the time and has since “slept” underground. of the Prussian metropolis. A police spokesman stressed that the device was successfully deactivated after sunset and its components removed from the area in a special transport. The inhabitants of the area were immediately allowed to return to their homes.

The authorities decided to deactivate it this Sunday as it is a day in which the vast majority of shops are closed, as are schools, kindergartens and offices. More complicated was the evacuation this Saturday of the Jewish Hospital, whose patients, including those isolated in a plant for patients with covid-19, were transferred to other centers in the capital. The traffic of the trams and the metro line that passes through the area was suspended preventively, while the owners removed their vehicles parked in the nearby streets. More than 400 policemen verified that the buildings within a radius of about 500 meters around the place of the discovery were empty after visiting all the homes door-to-door. The evacuated portals were marked by agents with chalk sprays.

Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers with ambulances and special vehicles helped the elderly and disabled or sick people leave their homes, while the Berlin police bomb squad prepared to deactivate the bomb, which since its discovery was in covered by a huge cushion of water in order to mitigate a possible spontaneous detonation. The device was already unearthed three meters below the surface and the specialists removed the last remains of earth that covered it with their bare hands to proceed to disassemble its detonator. Once deactivated, the bomb was then transferred to the Berlin bomb disposal center in Grunewald, a neighborhood with a large forest where such operations are carried out in an isolated area and out of danger for the population.

Hundreds of aerial bombs and tons of all kinds of ammunition have been defused in the German capital in recent decades. Authorities estimate that as many as 4,000 large-volume artifacts are still to be deactivated beneath the surface of Berlin. In 2020, eight heavy bombs were located and defused in different neighborhoods of Berlin. The bomb deactivated this Sunday is not one of the majors. The Berlin bomb squad have disabled devices weighing 500 kilos and up to 1 ton. The largest aerial bomb ever defused in Germany weighed 5,000 kilograms and was successfully removed from the island of Heligoland in the North Sea. The experience of the bomb squad and the caution of the excavation companies and their operators make accidents very rare.

However, on December 1, several people were injured when a 250-kilogram aerial bomb was detonated in Munich when drilling was carried out for the construction of a new railway bridge. The last fatal accident occurred in June 2010 in the town of Göttingen. Three bomb squads were killed, two seriously wounded and four others slightly wounded when a 500 kilogram aerial bomb was detonated spontaneously and an hour before its planned deactivation. These types of artifacts are normally deactivated in the same place of the discovery. In isolated cases and when the possible damage can be determined in advance, the bomb is exploded or moved to a safe place for detonation.