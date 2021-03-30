250 individuals from 68 countries were nominated for the Astrid Lindgren Prize for Children’s Literature

More than 250 individuals from 68 countries have been nominated to win this year’s Astrid Lindgren Memorial Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary prizes aimed at children and youth.

The winner of the annual prize of 5 million kronor ($ 574,000) will be announced later on Tuesday.

The Swedish government launched the award in 2002, to honor writers and illustrators of children and youth literature, in addition to honoring promoters of reading in the spirit of the Swedish author Astrid Lindgren.

Lindgren died in 2002 at the age of 94, after a lifetime of creating many popular fictional characters, including the character “Baby Longstocking”.

South Korean comic book artist and author, Paek Hina, was the winner of the award in 2020, with Jury Chairman Boyle Westin saying last year that her books feature stories “of isolation and solidarity.”