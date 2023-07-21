The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment stated that citizens wishing to exchange the lands granted to them are not required to pay anything other than a fee for issuing maps, amounting to 250 dirhams, and the exchange takes place with full agreement between the two parties, with verification of several conditions and controls for the exchange process.

The Foundation indicated, in a video clip it recently published, that the exchange of land grants or housing grants initially requires approval between the two parties to the exchange, and then the necessary procedures are applied through the Foundation, whereby a citizen wishing to exchange a land grant or ready-made housing can enter the “Grant Exchange” service through the “Dubai Now” application, to learn about the lands and housing that the owners wish to exchange.

The Foundation affirmed its keenness to facilitate procedures for citizens wishing to exchange grants, through the “Emirati” platform, which is the citizen services platform, where the citizen can enter through this platform on the “Dubai Now” application, using the digital identity, as the application automatically identifies him as an Emirati citizen.

The Foundation stated that the citizen chooses the land that suits him through the offer on the “Dubai Now” application, and sends a request for interest to the exchange to its owner. come.”

The service requires that the residential lands that will be exchanged be free from any legal impediments or rights of others that prevent the completion of the exchange process (real estate rights or mortgages), and that the lands are undivided and free from construction works, and that the grant applicant obtains them individually.

The Foundation pointed out that the aim of implementing the housing grant exchange service is to organize the exchange of grants in coordination with the partner and support agencies, with an emphasis on all legal matters and the preservation of the rights of all beneficiaries.

• The exchange service requires that the residential lands being exchanged be free of legal impediments.