Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Organizing Committee of the Asian Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championship Delhi – Dubai 2021 revealed the details of the thirteenth edition of the tournament, which the country will host for the first time from 21 to 31 May, and organized by the Asian and Emirati Boxing Federations, in cooperation with the Indian Boxing Federation and Dubai Sports Council, with the participation of 250 Boxers from 25 countries, and their competitions will be held at the Meridian Airport Hotel in Dubai.

This came during the press conference held at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council in the Dubai Design District, and was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Anas Al-Otaiba, President of the UAE and Asian Boxing Federations, Muhammad Bu Khater, Vice President of the UAE Boxing Federation and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championship, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the UAE Boxing Federation, Omar Al Kindi, the Council’s first community events specialist and tournament director, and a number of directors of departments and divisions in the council.

Saeed Hareb said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the UAE and Asian Boxing Federations to provide all means of success to organize this largest tournament in the Asian continent, and we are confident of the nation’s ability to organize this tournament in the best way despite the challenges of lack of time, and we also confirm that we will work with the organizing committee. To apply the precautionary measures and special protocol and conduct continuous checks for all participants and workers, for the sake of the safety of everyone, and to provide the appropriate atmosphere for them to present their best competitive levels. He added that the UAE is a role model for the world in overcoming all challenges, and continuing to live safely and smoothly in all fields, after the country hosted the IAAF World Championships for People of Determination in 2019, and last year hosted the Indian Cricket League, the largest professional championship in the world, as well as the qualifiers of the championship. The Australian Open tennis, the country hosts another major tournament, the Asian Boxing Championship, which was transferred to Dubai, due to the difficult conditions India is going through as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Hareb confirmed that Dubai hosted in November of last year the largest international tournament with a public presence in golf, which is the DP World Championship, and the Dubai International Sports Conference was organized during the month of December, in the presence of the President of the International Football Association and the most famous stars of international football presented by Cristiano Ronaldo And Lewandowski and Casillas, which confirms the nation’s ability to organize and host the largest tournaments, despite the challenges that led to the suspension of activity in most countries of the world. On the other hand, Anas Al-Otaiba thanked the Dubai Sports Council for its role in supporting the efforts of the UAE and Asian federations to spread the practice of boxing in general, and to organize the Asian Boxing Championships for men and women during the period from 21 to 31 May, as well as announcing the details of this largest tournament in the Asian continent that will be organized. In Dubai, according to the precautionary measures and the precise special protocols.

Al-Otaiba said: This tournament bears us the responsibility to organize it in a critical and delicate circumstance after the Indian Boxing Federation apologized for hosting less than a month before the date of its organization, as a result of the difficult health and environmental conditions India is going through as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we express our sympathy with what is going on. Friends are in India at this time, and we wish them a speedy recovery from this medical and humanitarian crisis.

He added: This tournament is the largest and most important tournament in Asia before the start of the next Olympiad in Tokyo, and it is the best preparation for Asian boxers to compete for Olympic medals, as 250 boxers of nationalities, including Emirati boxers, participate in it, in addition to 130 administrators, referees and technicians.

He concluded: We welcome the participants, and we thank the General Sports Authority, the National Olympic Committee, the Dubai Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Supreme Committee for Crises and Disasters in Dubai for their support for us to organize this tournament, and we will work to provide all means of success for it to be at the level known for organizing major tournaments in the UAE.

Muhammad Bu Khater said: We are able to organize an event of this size, and we have the national cadres that will play their role properly in cooperation with the Asian and Indian Boxing Federations, and a special protocol has been developed to ensure the safety of all participants, and it will be applied precisely in a way that contributes to the achievement of the goal of organizing the championship and provides the best atmosphere. Competition in boxing.