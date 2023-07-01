At least 10 malls, 200 large stores, 250 tobacconists and 250 bank branches have been looted or burned since the unrest in France began. This was announced on Saturday, July 1, by French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire.

He called such actions “unforgivable, inexpressible and unbearable” and declared his desire to restore order in the country, reports his words. BFM TV.

According to the minister, the government is working on support measures for the affected enterprises, including the possibility of granting a deferral for the payment of social and tax contributions.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that more than 1,300 people were arrested in France on Saturday night, and more than 45,000 police and gendarmes were mobilized to suppress the riots and armored vehicles were deployed.

The night before, it was reported that several hundred people had gathered on the Place de la Concorde opposite the French National Assembly (lower house of parliament) in central Paris for a spontaneous rally.

Riots in France began in the suburbs of Paris after the morning of June 27, law enforcement officers shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager in Nanterre. The police said that the young man refused to comply with the requirements of law enforcement officers.

On June 30, Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin showed the consequences of the riots – groups of marauders appeared and looted local shopping centers.