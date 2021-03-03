Many knew her for The lover, the film by Jean Jaques Annaud released in the early ’90s, which told the passionate story of an illegal love between a 15-year-old French girl and a Chinese millionaire, in the Indochina of the 20s. Then they surely knew that lhe story was semi-autobiographical and perhaps they were in search of the novel of the same name that shortly after being published, in 1984, quickly surpassed one million copies sold and was critically acclaimed. It is that much of the life of the writer Marguerite Duras, whose death in Paris marks the 25th anniversary of this Wednesday, was turned into a literary work composed of about 40 novels, among which stand out The vice consul Y Love and the famous script of Hiroshima, mon amour. A whole work in which the literary operation called “Autofiction”, of great circulation and popularity in the literary scene of today.

“One day, in my old age, in the lobby of a public building, a man approached me. She made herself known and told me: ‘I’ve known her forever. Everyone says that you were beautiful when you were young, I have approached you to tell you that in my opinion I consider you more beautiful now than in your youth, I liked your face as a girl much less than that of now, devastated ‘”. so it begins The lover, a work that, although it has not been considered by critics as the most successful book of Hard, managed to catapult it to worldwide recognition, with more than three million copies sold and translations in more than 40 languages. The lover made it worthy of the prestigious Goncourt Prize for French letters, in 1984.

In large part, the success of this novel was due to the technique of “autofiction” or biographical fiction, where an author takes facts from his own life and narrates them in the key of fiction. At the time of writing his most recognized work, Hard I was 70 years old, so the work constitutes a remembrance of erotic tinge, an evocation of more than half a century that transports the reader to the author’s 15 years, the same age as the novel’s heroine.

Marguerite Duras, in 1955, in a window in Paris.

It could be argued that the story, so far, is well known. However, perhaps not so many readers are aware of the continuation of the saga. Chinese lover Hard –Whose real name was Lee Von Kim– he located her many years later, being already Hard a famous writer. Von Kim telephoned the apartment where the writer lived in Paris and told her that he still loved her.

In 1990, Hard learns of the death of her former lover, prompting her to write The lover of North China, which saw the light the following year. The last she heard from him was that he had become a Christian, married the woman with whom his father had arranged the marriage and started a family. He died and was buried in the same city in Vietnam where they both lived, for a year and a half, their romance.

Twenty-five years after her death, the writer Marguerite Duras remains a literary myth. Photo EFE / Marguerite Duras / John Foley / POL

Born in Saigon, Vietnam, in 1914, the Marguerite Duras it was an impetuous and stubborn life, crossed by events that, ironically, seem taken from the imagination of a novelist. The lack of love for her mother, with whom she spent her childhood in what was then French Indochina, profoundly marked the life of the writer and made her a controversial character in which the demands of the heart and the whims of the body were mixed.

At the age of 18 he returned to France, where he went through several university degrees before beginning to write. At 29, he changed his surname –Donnadieu– to that of the small French town, which housed his father’s home: Duras, a town in southwestern France. She married the writer Robert Antelme in 1939, but soon after began a parallel relationship with the essayist Dionys Mascolo, with whom she had a son.

A classic film. Emmanuelle Riva and Eiji Okada, in “Hiroshima mon amour” (1950).

She participated in the French Resistance during World War II and her husband was sent to the Dachau concentration camp in Nazi Germany. Many of the setbacks that Hard and Antelme lived on his return from the concentration camp were later narrated in the novel The pain. From that time are Impudence Y The quiet life, his first works.

His narrative is full of passages and phrases that border on the poetic, such as “very early in my life it was too late.” This feature is visible in her reflective capacity, in the books in which, as a lucid thinker, she reflected on the arts of writing, where she stated that “a writer is something strange, it is a contradiction and also nonsense. Writing is also not talking. It is to shut up. It is howling without noise ”.

“There are films that remain, there are others that dissipate in the hours that follow their viewing,” observed Marguerite Duras.

Destruction, love, social alienation, are some of the great themes of Hard, visible throughout his narrative. His was a stormy story, of loneliness and writing, of words and silences that lived with intense desires.

Rebel, nonconformist, transgressive, Hard was a writer who was decades ahead of her time. Until her last days she was involved in political and social debates, affirming herself as a determined and strong woman, capable of facing the opinion of the majority, standing up to the machismo of the time.

His childhood and adolescence in ancient Indochina also accentuated that feeling of not being like others. Perhaps this controversial character, added to the power of an unscrupulous work that avoided any type of cliché, is responsible for the fact that, throughout its 82 years, his literary work had as many detractors as followers.

Some passages of her controversial character have marked the memory of an eccentric old woman on the verge of madness. The most unpleasant is undoubtedly an article in the daily Libération where it pointed to the mother of a murdered child, Grégory Villemin, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime that shook the country in the 1980s and remains unsolved.

In addition to novels, Marguerite Duras also wrote screenplays.

Her problems with alcohol, her relationship with a man 38 years her junior, and her superb way of making her opinion prevail did not help the public’s image of her either.

“Writing has always been the only thing that filled my life, the only thing that separated me from madness,” he confesses in his essay to write. In addition to her novelistic work, she was a notable screenwriter, a forerunner in film directing.

In response to the explosive and rebellious personality of which she was accused, Hard He took refuge in reason for being, putting his office before any other reality. “I am a writer, nothing more is worth saying.”

