There city ​​car for excellence Smart he celebrated his 25 years old. The little one at home Daimler in fact, it made its debut on the roads all over the world 25 years ago, that is in 1998. It was called at the time smart city coupewhich today is called Smart ForTwo and which since 2014 has already entered the third generation. In 2022, however, it abandoned the city car segment to embrace that of Compact SUVs fully electric.

History of Smart

The first Smart was just over two and a half metersone compact two-seater who parks everywhere, sometimes inventing parking spaces in the most disparate positions. It was presented to the public for the first time at IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 1997 and in July 1998 went into production.

The Smart debuted on the market in 1998

In the 1970s, Mercedes-Benz developed the first concept of extremely compact cars, anticipating growing urban congestion and air pollution. After various concepts, the partnership with Swatch led to the birth of Smart ForTwo City Coupe in 1998, changing urban mobility. Smart then expanded its range with models such as Smart For Four, Smart Crossblade And Smart Roadsters.

The smart is electric

Since 2019 the little Smart has become an electric car with the Smart ForTwo Electric Drive. Since 2007, Smart has been testing electrical prototypes of the ForTwo in London. Smart’s evolution was made possible by creative personalities, such as Jeremy Scott and Freddy Reitz, who have helped create a new culture of mobility, connecting people with an optimistic vision of the future.

Smart was the first brand to switch to electric-only motors

Today, thanks to the joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely AutomotiveSmart is becoming the first automotive brand that has switched from the internal combustion engine to the 100% electric traction.

Smart SUVs

The new chapter in the history of Smart is about ride from the city car segment to the compact SUV segment. There Smart #1 in fact it is the first SUV and five seats produced by Smart, developed in China from the joint venture between Mercedes-Benz Group and Geely Holding Group.

Smart SUV #1

It uses a new platform called Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), developed by Geely for electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz took care of the design and interiors, while Geely took care of the mechanical and electrical parts.

The first SUV in Smart’s history features a rear electric motor from 200 kW (272 HP) and a 66kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers an estimated range of 420-440 km according to the WLTP cycle. Charging can take place up to 150 kWallowing for an 80% charge in 30 minutes.

Test video Smart #1 2023 electric SUV

The Smart #1 features two cargo spaces: a classic 411-litre trunk behind the rear seats and a second smaller one under the front bonnet. In 2023, the range expanded with the arrival of a sportier version with an SUV Coupé body, which is called Smart #3.

Photo history of the smart

