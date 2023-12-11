One night in 1996, film director Edward Zwick, who two years earlier had directed Passion legends, was in a hotel room across from the Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, where his father was about to die, when he received a call: “Do you think you can sue me, asshole? “You have no idea who you are dealing with,” she heard as soon as she picked up. “I'm going to destroy you,” the voice on the other end of the line continued. “Oh, hello, Harvey,” Zwick responded. “I will make sure you never work again in your life,” threatened who the reader will surely have already recognized as Harvey Weinstein. “It's midnight, Harvey, my father is sick, not a good time.” “Oh, so we have a sensitive little boy, have I hurt your feelings? Let them fuck you. “I'm going to kill your whole fucking family, you fucking bastard.” “It’s been nice chatting with you, Harvey, see you in court.”

To understand the reasons behind that call we have to go back to the beginning of the nineties, to the moment when Edward Zwick met screenwriter Marc Norman, who told him that he was working on an idea: the story of when William Shakespeare wrote Romeo and Juliet. To Zwick, who in 1989 had received his first nomination for best director at the Golden Globes for the film glory times, a historical drama set during the American Civil War and starring Denzel Washington, was interested in the idea. And the production company Universal decided to pay them to develop the script. This is when Norman integrated the romantic (and fundamental) element of the film: it was going to be the story of a writer falling in love while writing one of the most famous love stories of all time, “but no matter how well written it was, was that script, it lacked the wit and insight of a Shakespearean comedy,” Zwick himself wrote. in a piece for the newsletter The Air Mailtitled, precisely, Or not to bewhere he narrated the ins and outs behind the film that he never directed and that just 25 years ago, on December 11, 1998, hit American theaters: Shakespeare in Love.

More information

To achieve ingenuity and insight shakespearian, the director proposed to Universal Studios to hire the prestigious and acclaimed British playwright of Czech origin Tom Stoppard and polish that script. Stoppard, who had extensive experience in the London theater, said that he would accept in exchange for one million dollars. Universal said no way. “Until Julia came on the scene, no less,” says Zwick; “Someone, probably his agent, had heard about the project and told Universal that Julia was interested in starring in a historical romantic comedy, specifically this one.” Julia was Julia Roberts, who in 1990 had starred pretty womanand had appeared in popular films such as Steel Magnolias or The Pelican Report, and she was now, officially, America's new sweetheart. Universal signed the deal, the script was finished and, in 1991, production began. The director, screenwriters and lead actress flew to England. Locations were secured throughout London, other enclaves were built and work began on costumes. Meanwhile, a key piece was missing: the Romeo.

At that time, Julia Roberts (and, possibly, also her representative) had already launched the strategy that would lead her to collect, in 2001, the Oscar for best actress for Erin Brockovich. This included sharing the bill with actors respected by critics and, if possible, also award-winning. Roberts decided that his partner in that film should be Daniel Day-Lewis, who in 1990 had won the Oscar for best actor for My left Foot. The problem was that he had just committed to his close friend Jim Sheridan's project, which was titled In the name of the Father. And despite Roberts' charms and numerous attempts at rapprochement—he even sent her a bouquet of roses with the note “Be my Romeo”—Day-Lewis did not give in.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre, south London, before performing a Shakespeare show for Charles of England, then Prince of Wales. She had just received the Oscar from her. They performed a scene from 'Romeo and Juliet' for the occasion. John Stillwell – PA Images (PA Images via Getty Images)

Zwick says that the Irish actor's refusal left Roberts devastated. And it didn't matter which partner they put in front of him – for the casting Names of the stature of Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Colin Firth, Sean Bean and even Ralph Fiennes passed through, a curious detail because, finally, the role fell to his brother, Joseph Fiennes—because Roberts didn't even bother to read the script correctly that was before me for the test. What's more, Zwick says, he didn't even bother trying to fake a British accent and read his texts with a thick American accent. One morning, Zwick realized that the actress had left her hotel room. After trying to locate her by every means possible, he finally called Tom Pollock, one of the bosses at Universal. Pollock informed him that Julia Roberts had decided to leave the project and, although they tried to retain her, her decision seemed fixed. “Can you do this? “We have already spent millions!” asked the director. “Six million, specifically,” the producer revealed. Yes, it was Julia Roberts, she could do it. And the production was cancelled.

Universal still had the rights to the film, but without a name with as much traction as Julia Roberts, and with an initial hole of six million dollars, little could be done. Shakespeare in Love It was left in a drawer indefinitely. Until the boss of Miramax decided to open it.

Harvey Weinstein became interested in Edward Zwick's work after seeing Passion legends. The director says that one day they met up for a drink and Weinstein told him that he would be happy to produce anything he had in mind. Zwick then spoke to him about Shakespeare in Love. Weinstein called Universal and, when he found out about the six million debt, he did not speak to Zwick again. “Over the next four or five years, I showed that script, often more than once, to every studio that had any money. “Everyone said no,” explains Zwick. One day in 1996, while in New York searching for locations for his next film, he read the news that Harvey Weinstein and Miramax had bought the rights to film Shakespeare in Love next year. No one informed him of this, so Zwick contacted his lawyers. Immediately afterwards, the threatening call with which this article begins was made.

In 1996, a young blonde, tanned woman with a typically posh Californian was the fashionable girl in Hollywood: Gwyneth Paltrow. seven, released in 1995, and in which she shared the spotlight with her then partner, Brad Pitt, had made her a superstar. A year later they were released sydneyby Paul Thomas Anderson, and Emma, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen. She was nicknamed the “first lady of Miramax,” even the production company’s “resident muse.” She had filmed five films with Harvey Weinstein. “I've heard this story a few times… Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Winona [Ryder] They were best friends. And when Gwyneth was spending a few days with Winona, she found the script for Shakespeare in Love that I had sent to Winona,” says Zwick, “and Gwyneth told Harvey that she wanted to do the movie.” Their friendship was broken forever. But Gwyneth became Viola de Lesseps in the expected Shakespeare in Love.

Paltrow, Oscar in hand. Evan Agostini (Getty Images)

Zwick couldn't handle Weinstein. After receiving threats and blackmail from the all-powerful producer, he stepped aside or, rather, settled for the crumbs of that cake. The filming coincided, coincidentally, with that of the film the director was working on, Site status, a thriller starring, once again, Denzel Washington in the company of Annette Bening and Bruce Willis. Zwick later learned that this was a strategy by Weinstein to distance him from management. “Among the many things Harvey promised me was to include my central role as producer of the film, plus my production company, Bedford Falls Productions, would be credited.” Bedford Falls Productions appears, as Weinstein promised, in Shakespeare in Love. Specifically, about the image of some horse feces.

Shakespeare in Love It was released on December 11, 1998, directed by John Madden. In the United States alone it raised $100 million. Worldwide, 289 million. It had cost Miramax 25. It was a huge success in the UK. It received great praise from critics and was nominated for 13 Oscars, becoming the film that accumulated the most nominations that year. But that year's ceremony was also marred by controversy. The biggest competitor of Shakespeare in Love was Saving Private Ryan, directed by Steven Spielberg. The first won the statuette for best film, the second won for best director. Harrison Ford was in charge of announcing it: Edward Zwick went on stage to collect the award, visibly uncomfortable next to the rest of the producers (Donna Gigliotti, Marc Norman, David Parfit and Harvey Weinstein). He was the only one who didn't speak.

In Hollywood it was considered a huge joke, caused by the aggressive promotional campaign that Harvey Weinstein himself had carried out. If the reader is familiar with the phrase that “Saving Private Ryan only the first 15 minutes are worth it”, you should know that that phrase was invented by Weinstein. Paltrow received the Oscar for best actress that night, beating Cate Blanchett for her role in Elizabeth. “I want to thank Harvey Weinstein and everyone at Miramax Films for their incredible support,” she said in her acceptance speech, dressed in pink and by Ralph Lauren. Judi Dench received her statuette for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in the film, in which she appeared for only eight minutes. The film also took home the awards for best script, best art direction, best costumes and best soundtrack and, with those seven awards, it was crowned the big winner of the night. Saving Private Ryan he got five.

The role of the main actress in the film would be very different years later. As revealed in the book She said: The journalistic investigation that uncovered the abuses of Harvey Weinstein and promoted the #MeToo movement (KO Books), Gwyneth Paltrow became a key figure in unmasking Harvey Weinstein and launching the movement that would shake Hollywood, being one of the main sources for the journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey who published the As a result of his research, a series of articles in The New York Times. The former king of Hollywood is serving time in the Twin Towers penitentiary, in downtown Los Angeles, for raping numerous women when he was at the top of the industry. In 2015, The Hollywood Reporter organized a survey of hundreds of members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where he asked them to recast their votes in historic contests, in a referendum (without validity, but with a lot of crumbs) about which films had stood the test of time best. They chose Saving Private Ryan above Shakespeare in Love.