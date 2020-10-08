There have been many such spectacular films in Bollywood which have left their own mark on the hearts of the viewers. One such Evergreen movie is called ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). It has been 25 years since the release of the film, adorned with the superb performances of Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan and Kajol, and even today, the audience loves it as much as it did in the 90s. This film by director Aditya Chopra is one of those memorable films which fans like to watch again and again. 25 years ago, this film by Shahrukh and Kajol earned a bumper at the box office. Think, how much this film would have earned if it were released in today’s time.

On the completion of 25 years of the film ‘DDLJ’, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared many memories of the film while talking to the media. According to media reports, Shah Rukh said that one of the best love stories of Hindi cinema is’ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ‘-‘ On-screen for the characters of ‘Raj’ and ‘Simran’ in this film, the one thing that works the most. I was the off-screen friendship of Mary and Kajol. Our friendship was so great that sometimes it did not seem like we are both acting. Kajol and I did not do any scene in this film. We were all enjoying a wonderful story. Aditya Chopra knew how to take this story forward. The entire feel of the story was of the beginning.

According to media reports, about his film, Kajol said- ‘There was no scene of this film that I found strange. Writing the story of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, Adi wanted to show the audience that the family is the same everywhere. Whatever the world presents to you, adopt it happily, but never forget your roots.

Let me tell you that the film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, released 25 years ago, had won 10 Filmfare Awards at that time. It cost 25 million rupees to make this film 25 years ago, which earned Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 13.50 crore from overseas market. If seen, this film collected a total of Rs 102.50 crore worldwide in the year 1995. If the earnings of this film were calculated today, if this film had been made at this time, then its total collection would have reached Rs 524 crore.