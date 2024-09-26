How does technical progress come about, how does society progress? A look at the history of technology shows the central role of disruptive innovation. Overnight, old companies and their production processes or working methods are challenged by young innovators who do everything differently. Analogue photography was replaced by digital, and film manufacturer Kodak fell by the wayside. The smartphone makes several devices such as GPS navigation, cameras and music players superfluous and has since become the key technology for the mobile Internet. This brought about the demise of Nokia, the then market-dominating mobile phone company.