S.he Mainstream Media AG has been abducting viewers into the ideal television world for a quarter of a century. Mostly it goes to the mountains, fields and meadows, to the “Forester of the Silver Forest” or to the “Mountain Rescue Service”. And in between the folk musicians sway or the pop singers warble. In the gloomy Corona times, such hideaways seem to be attractive for quite a few spectators.

Tim Werner, the chairman of the small private broadcasting group based in Unterföhring, speaks to the FAZ about the “need for escapism” and backs it up with figures. Its three specialty channels Heimatkanal, Goldstar TV and Romance TV achieved a turnover increase of 5 percent to 12.7 million euros in the past financial year. “If many evening events are not possible during the Corona period, people can still watch television, linear or streaming,” says the television maker. “With the end of the pandemic, we assume that television behavior will return to the pre-crisis level. It was good for us that many older viewers got to know and used the media libraries, the App Store and Amazon better. “