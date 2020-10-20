One of Bollywood’s finest films, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, has completed its 25 years and the fans as well as the actors are expressing their happiness. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has received a lot of love from the audience, which the stars are celebrating even today. Shahrukh Khan has also changed his name on Twitter for this special occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan has changed his profile name on Twitter after ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ completes 25 years. Shahrukh has changed his profile name to Raj Malhotra, which was his character’s name in ‘DDLJ’. He has also put a picture of his character in the profile picture.

Shahrukh Khan has also shared this funny post related to some glimpses of his film, in which many of his beautiful scenes with Kajol are seen.

This film by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajlo was released at the box office 25 years ago and it created a lot of panic among the audience. Alam is that this film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ continues to prevail among the audience even today. Let us tell you that DDLJ has created many history. It has created the longest running record in theaters in the country. Shah Rukh and Kajol’s pair was considered a hit with this film. Apart from Shahrukh and Kajol, the film featured the best actors like Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Mandira Bedi.