Shahrukh Khan has also shared this funny post related to some glimpses of his film, in which many of his beautiful scenes with Kajol are seen.
This film by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajlo was released at the box office 25 years ago and it created a lot of panic among the audience. Alam is that this film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ continues to prevail among the audience even today. Let us tell you that DDLJ has created many history. It has created the longest running record in theaters in the country. Shah Rukh and Kajol’s pair was considered a hit with this film. Apart from Shahrukh and Kajol, the film featured the best actors like Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Mandira Bedi.
.
Leave a Reply