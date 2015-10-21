The release of Bollywood superhit film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ will complete 25 years on 20 October. This film of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, released in the year 1995, remains the people’s choice even today. After completing the silver jubilee of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, the two star statues will be placed in Leicester Square, London.

Statue’s look will be one of the scenes in the film

It is being told that the look of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Statue on London’s Leicester Saquire will be one of the scenes in the film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. Mark Williams, associated with Heart of London Business Alliance, told Mid Day that ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is one of the successful Hindi films and it is a matter of pride to represent the idol.

Mark Williams congratulated the team

Mark Williams further stated that the film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is one of the most successful Hindi films ever. This is a true chi for the global popularity of Statue Bollywood. He congratulated the team.

These people played an important role in the film

Directed by Aditya Chopra, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ starred Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi and Achala Sachdev in addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.