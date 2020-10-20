Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kajal have changed their names on Twitter after completing 25 years of their superhit film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. Both these actors have named the character of the film. Kajol changed her name to ‘Simran’ on Twitter account, while Shah Rukh Khan has changed to ‘Raj Malhotra’. Along with this, both have thanked the fans for the film.

Kajol has shared a video of the film’s recap type, in which romantic chemistry is being seen between Shahrukh and him. The film’s superhit song ‘Tujhe dekha to yeh jaana sanam’ is going on in the background. Kajol shared this video and wrote, “Raj and Simran! Two people, one film, 25 years and love is not going to stop. I thank all those who have made this today. An event and a part of their own history. The Fans! Salutations to all of you “

Raj & Simran!

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn’t stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today .. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you ♥ ️# 25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 – Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

Kajol shared the heart emoji with it and wrote DDLJ’s 25 years with the hashtag. At the same time, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a similar video and thanked the fans. Shahrukh wrote, “25 years !!! I thank you wholeheartedly for loving Raj and Simran. It always makes a special feel.”

25 years !!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. # DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 – Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s 25 year old film has created history in Indian cinema. The film will be celebrated in London on completion of 25 years and its Silver Jubilee will be celebrated. Along with this, bronze statues of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be installed on Leicester Square in London. These sculptures will be unveiled in February 2021.



