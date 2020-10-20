Fans have lost in the beautiful memories of this film. While people are remembering this film on Twitter, the actors of the film are also remembering it by celebrating their film in different ways. Anupam Kher’s Twitter profile with Shah Rukh Khan is seen in the color of this film. Anupam Kher has shared a funny scene of this film. Anupam Kher has shared on Twitter a funny scene of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, which is associated with Shah Rukh Khan. In this scene, Shah Rukh Khan is sitting in his college auditorium and his failure has been announced. Anupam Kher has written, ‘We all failed in India, you failed in London and showed it. The name of love is still loved today, it has never changed and will never change. ‘With this, he has also spoken of pride by being a part of this film, which has completed 25 years today.’ Anupam Kher has shared some pictures of this film on Instagram, in which the magic of a father-son beautiful bonding with Shahrukh is clearly visible. Some of the photographs also have the accompanying flicks of Shahrukh and Kajol. It has created the longest running record in theaters in the country. Shah Rukh and Kajol’s pair was considered a hit with this film. Apart from Shahrukh and Kajol, the film featured the best actors like Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Mandira Bedi.