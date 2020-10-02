A.There’s a time for everything. That of culture starts at 7:20 p.m. and ends when (in the first) world politics begins, and has been for 25 years. Unless it’s the weekend, when the culture rests. If you are as young as the brilliant magazine “Kulturzeit”, you probably don’t care about linear television, but of course you can also find the content of the well-informed screen bulletin of the community channel 3Sat online. The contributions come from the broadcasters ARD, ZDF, ORF and Swiss television (SRF) participating in 3sat; some are produced exclusively for the brave culture broadcaster.

The quotas are low but stable, in Germany they even increased slightly over the past ten years to around 190,000 viewers, to which there are around 6,000 in Switzerland and 15,000 in Austria. It cannot be measured exactly. But because the educational mandate of public service broadcasting is rarely fulfilled as clearly as it is here, the quota basically does not matter. In addition to the older culture magazines “ttt – titel thesen temperamente” (ARD) and “Aspects” (ZDF), which are shamefully broadcast late in the week, “Kulturzeit” has become one of the three important German-language television formats for culture in its full range, including political established. She must be congratulated on this.

None of the formats mentioned is anarchic and intellectual, but they all have so-called rejuvenations behind them, aesthetically, thematically and stylistically. You haven’t subscribed to high culture for a long time. But the presentation has also become easier recently; apparently nobody should be deterred. The “culture time” is also dominated by women. Since the last new appointments in 2017, four women and one man have led the show: Vivian Perkovic (ZDF), Cécile Schortmann (ARD), Peter Schneeberger (ORF), Nina Mavis Brunner (SRF) and Ariane Binder (ARD / deputy). Only Schortmann was there before 2017.

The oblique view of things, time and culture

As low-threshold as the moderation at “Kulturzeit” is – the Jesus myth is flippantly broken down: “Then he dies, gets up again and at some point he should save the world and everyone believes in it” – they seem so good. The moderators are smiling in front of the camera with their cards and are not afraid of empty phrases: Fassbinder lived “a life in the fast lane”, we learn, “all of Italy is bursting with protected monuments”, Lang Lang is a “god of keys”, Jimi Hendrix was “ the god on the electric guitar ”and Ruth Bader Ginsburg“ a real legend ”. The interviews with artists or scientists, the only loosening of the rigid moderation-contribution-dramaturgy, seldom come across as critical, but tend to be rambling.

This is noticeable because the “culture time” started differently. It almost seemed a little artificial how unconventional one wanted to be in 1995, when Gert Scobel suddenly chewed peanuts and crumbled peanuts in the first broadcast – because of “peanuts”, Hilmar Kopper’s “unword of the year 1994” – from below through a glass table was filmed while he was quite over-the-top (“Your wife likes going to the opera, you don’t really care, but you happen to be a big banker”), announcing a critical contribution to Deutsche Bank’s cultural sponsorship. The oblique view of things, time and culture, that was the claim of the magazine, against which the battleship “Aspects” looked as old as it was. After a successful reorientation, the ZDF program is now leading the way again.

The story of the “culture time” can be told well through its insignia. The show started in a punk ruin-like studio with a garage flair. Neon tubes hung half-mast, the logo looked like it had been designed with a cutting torch. After Scobel’s exit, there was a first relaunch in 2008. The logo got neater, the studio more organic – cavernous, with drunken shapes. Nine years later it was rebuilt again, based on a nineties idea of ​​deconstructive aesthetics: screwing everything together crookedly and lighting it up. Since then, the backdrop has looked modern in a meaningless way, interchangeable with every second regional window studio.

The reputation of the “Kulturzeit” was based on the fact that one not only wanted to depict, but also help shape it, for example through great discussions about the “Odyssey of Modernity” or “Myth 68” that went beyond current events. Scobel’s discussion with a strangely remote Peter Sloterdijk, who punishes critical theory and journalism with contempt, after his Elmauer “Menschenpark” speech in 1999 is legendary. There are still good conversations today, but gimmicks like the one at the beginning of this year when the cute but simple (care) robot Pepper flashed next to Cécile Schortmann in a program about artificial intelligence (AI) is more likely to cause a stir. “To moderate the ‘Kulturzeit’ on my own would be too much for me,” said Pepper, fed with the appropriate text modules. One could disagree, and that is not meant as praise for the AI. Everything has it’s time. Now it seems (again) ripe for more discursive rigor, experimentation and contradiction in the cultural arena. So that in twenty-five years time we will be able to say about the “culture time”: How good that it exists.

The anniversary broadcast Culture time extra: turning point, 7.20 p.m., at 3sat.