Jonathan C. (27) gets 25 years in prison for the liquidation of criminal Rachid Kotar on December 12, 2019 in front of the luxury gym Health City in Amstelveen, and the attempted murder of his 5-year-old son. Co-defendants Jurviën M. (21) and Saiffeddine M. (24) were acquitted.

Kotar had put his son in the back seat of his armored BMW that afternoon after his swimming lesson when two men ran towards him, one of whom fired at least 11 times. Kotar died on the spot. His son was just missed by a bullet. Camera images show the boy getting out of the car over his dying father, looking back and running back to the sports complex.

‘Unscrupulous’

“The fact that the murder was committed in front of the young son, who also put his life in danger, shows the unscrupulousness with which the acts were committed and the contempt for human life,” the court wrote in the verdict. Jonathan C. ‘has never taken responsibility for what he has done’, which the court blames heavily on him. See also This is how vaccination has accelerated in Spain to increase protection against omicron

The liquidation was thoroughly prepared. Kotar’s car had been tracked with a beacon and with the Volkswagen Transporter in which the gunmen fled after the murder, he had also been observed at the gym the day before the liquidation. More than fifteen minutes after the shooting, the bus was found burnt out on Buitensingel, near the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The court established that Jurviën M. had telephone contact several times on 12 December 2019 with Jonathan C. and with the previously convicted driver of the escape bus, the then 17-year-old Rucheno J. He also traveled with C. in the metro. but the judges see insufficient evidence that he was the second gunman whose weapon refused, but who hit Kotar hard on the head with the weapon.

sounding beacon

According to camera images, Saiffeddine M. (24) removed the beacon under Kotar’s BMW twice, but ‘the file does not contain any hard points for the statement that the co-defendant knew of a plan to liquidate the victim’. See also In Focus - Could Poland's Suwałki Corridor Be Russia's Next Military Target?

Jonathan C. has to pay compensation of 27,700 euros to the son and 17,500 euros to Kotar’s father.

Justice had demanded 30 years in prison against Jonathan C. and Jurviën M., and 22 years for Saiffeddine M. for their roles in the meticulously prepared and executed liquidation “in which the presence of the little boy in particular makes the murder so horrific.”