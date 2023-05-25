The criminal court specialized in examining money laundering and tax evasion crimes in Abu Dhabi has convicted the accused of committing the crime of money laundering obtained from crimes of appropriation of public money and intentional damage to it, and forgery in official documents and their use, that he exploited his government job to create fake scholarship files to seize the funds of the party that He works for her, with a total amount of about 40 million dirhams.

The Criminal Court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for 15 years for committing the crimes of appropriating public money, intentionally harming it, and forging official and customary documents and using them, with refunding the seized sums, and fining him a similar value equivalent to 40 million dirhams, and it also ruled that he be punished for the crime of money laundering with imprisonment for ten years. years, and a fine of ten million dirhams, and the confiscation of all proceeds and seizures related to, used in, or resulting from these crimes.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi showed that the accused exploited his job to commit crimes of appropriation of public money, while trying to hide and disguise the truth and source of the funds obtained from these crimes, by purchasing luxury cars, distinguished car numbers, and precious jewelry, and traveling with them outside the country.

In this context, the Public Prosecution called for the necessity of preserving public money and taking all necessary measures and procedures to confront any attempts to intentionally harm it or obtain it by fraudulent and illegal means, in a way that guarantees the protection of the state’s resources and capabilities, and the preservation of integrity and transparency in its financial and economic system.