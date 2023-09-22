The Public Prosecution Service on Friday demanded a life sentence against 52-year-old Bill C. for two murders. The sentence against 34-year-old co-suspect Sharona de J. was 25 years in prison. The pair are standing trial in the court in Den Bosch for the murder of businessman Willem van der Willigen (70) in Lieshout in May 2021, and for the murder of Benito van Ommeren (65) a month later in Amsterdam.

