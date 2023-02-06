By shoot to death a woman in 2020, in Colonia Independencia, a man was sentenced to spend 25 years in a state prison.

Jesús Alejandro Díaz Espinoza, 27, was notified of the sentence by the crime of homicide qualified during a hearing.

According to a source, a Control judge heard the evidence delivered by the Public ministry to prove Díaz Espinoza’s participation in the crime, while his defense lawyer presented his arguments in favor of the accused.

After assessing both parties, the judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to sentence the murderer at 25 years of prison in a state prison.

In addition, he imposed a financial fine for damage repair, of which the source did not detail the amount.

The crime for which Díaz Espinoza was sentenced was committed on August 14, 2020 on Tepeyac street, in Colonia Independencia.

That day, the defendant arrived at the home of the victim, identified as Rubí Alejandra Lares, 25, and shot her several times at close range, killing her.