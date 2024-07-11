Home page World

From: Celine Gomez

Press Split

A 25-year-old man unsuspectingly goes swimming in a lake in Israel. After complaining of severe symptoms, he eventually died in hospital.

Tiberias – A carefree swim in the Sea of ​​Galilee ended in death for a 25-year-old. After swimming on the beach in the small town of Tiberias in Israel, the young man fell ill with meningitis caused by an amoeba.

Loud Times of Israel The parasite entered his body through the water and caused severe symptoms. When the man was taken to hospital on Tuesday (July 4), however, he could no longer be helped. He died from the serious consequences of the disease.

Deadly meningitis: Rare amoeba infection is only the second case of its kind in Israel

After a long bath, the 25-year-old initially complained of fever, headache and gastrointestinal-like symptoms. As his condition worsened, the young Israeli was taken to Sharon and later to Beilinson Hospital, after which he was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday (July 4), according to Times of Israel succumbed to his serious illness.

A young man dies in Israel from a “brain-eating amoeba.” © IMAGO/ Science Photo Library

“From the moment he was admitted to the hospital, the medical teams did everything at their disposal, including medication, treatments and surgical interventions, to save the patient’s life, but his condition continued to deteriorate,” the hospital said, according to Times of Israel with. Beilinson Hospital also reports that this is only the second documented case of its kind in Israel. Only 400 cases are known worldwide, the Israeli newspaper reports.

With significantly more cases, bird flu is currently rampant in Germany, and virologists are concerned.

Be careful when bathing: With a mortality rate of 97 percent, the amoeba is considered the most dangerous parasite in the world

The amoeba Naegleria fowleri, also known as the “brain-eating amoeba,” caused a fatal brain infection in the 25-year-old. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 29 people in the U.S. were infected with this pathogen between 2013 and 2022, with the mortality rate being around 97 percent. However, climate change could exacerbate the problem, as the air and water temperatures are increasing.

Holidaymakers should be careful when bathing in very warm water. “Infection can be largely avoided by refraining from bathing in unchlorinated or insufficiently chlorinated warm waters,” says the Robert Koch Institute.

Many people suddenly catch an illness while on vacation. There is a ranking that shows in which countries the most people get sick. (cg)