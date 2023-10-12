Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

The war in Israel has already claimed a large number of victims as a result of the Hamas attack. A 25-year-old prevented another massacre on her kibbutz.

Gaza City – A 25-year-old Israeli woman prevented a massacre in her kibbutz (settlement) – Israel celebrates her as a hero. Their community was attacked by Hamas, and more than two dozen terrorists were killed by the Israeli and other residents.

War in Israel: 25-year-old prevents massacre in her kibbutz

25-year-old Israeli Inbal Lieberman saved her entire kibbutz by leading a group of residents. Together they killed over two dozen terrorists, five of them Lieberman himself. Like, among other things Israel Hayom reports, Lieberman had been assigned as security coordinator at Kibbutz Nir Am since December 2022. On the morning of October 7th, the 25-year-old heard explosions near her that were caused by Hamas.

When Lieberman heard the sounds, which were different from other rocket attacks, she and other residents went to the armory to protect themselves against the unexpected Hamas attack. She coordinated the counterattack with a twelve-person security team. The security team and Lieberman himself spread out throughout the settlement and surprised the attackers who actually wanted to cause another massacre. In many villages Hamas fighters executed civilians. 250 people were shot dead at a music festival in Israel.

25-year-old Israeli woman is celebrated as a heroine and is to receive a prize

Within four hours, the defenders of Lieberman’s kibbutz shot and killed 25 Hamas fighters. While other nearby villages suffered heavy losses, Inbal Lieberman saved her kibbutz with her quick and strategic actions. “It was amazing. My husband was part of the preparedness unit that worked to prevent further casualties,” said Ilit Paz, cultural coordinator in Nir Am Israel Hayom.

Paz stated that it was Lieberman’s quick actions that helped prevent another massacre. From other communities were Hundreds of people deported to Gaza. Lieberman, now 26, is said to be currently in Tel Aviv, where the local mayor Roi Huldai also visited her. “Inbal is a heroine. Your story, published everywhere, leaves no one indifferent,” he said proudly. Other social media posts even call for Lieberman to receive the Israel Prize, the State of Israel’s highest cultural award.