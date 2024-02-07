EInvestigations into an alleged attempted murder by burning in Dresden have taken a surprising turn. According to police and prosecutors, the alleged victim, a 25-year-old man, tied himself to a bed frame in November and set the mattress on fire. He wanted to accuse his then girlfriend of a crime.

The 19-year-old was initially in custody but, according to the authorities, has now been released “immediately” due to the new findings. Instead, the 25-year-old is now being investigated for particularly serious arson and false suspicion. There is also the accusation of deprivation of liberty because the woman was taken into custody through no fault of her own because of his deliberately untruthful statements.

25-year-old in custody

According to investigators, the accused handcuffed himself to a bed in his apartment on November 16 and set the mattress on fire. As the fire spread, he first fled to the balcony of the apartment, dragging the bed frame with him. Due to the extreme heat, he then went to the balcony of the apartment below with the bed frame in tow.

The 25-year-old was found there by firefighters and freed from the bed; he was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Since he then accused his girlfriend of being the perpetrator, she was arrested on the same day on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken into custody.

As the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday, the following investigations revealed “contradictions” that led to a completely different picture of the alleged events. Accordingly, the accused acted with the intention of accusing his then partner of a crime.

Investigators did not comment on the man's possible motives. They said he did not comment on the allegations. The 25-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday following a court order.