One of the victims of the hostage taking in IK-19 was FSIN employee Gordopolov

One of the victims of the hostage-taking in penal colony No. 19 in the Volgograd region was 25-year-old FSIN employee Sergei Gordopolov. The terrorists tortured him and cut his head.

After the assault and liquidation of the invaders, he, still alive, was taken to the hospital and they tried to save him.

Gordopolov resisted and was seriously injured.

By message FSIN, Gordopolov (the department did not name him) was one of the four who resisted the invaders.

The terrorists filmed him. They posted footage of Gordopolov, who was sitting on the ground, kneeling, and heavily bleeding, being held by the shoulders, and forcing him to address Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Fulfill the demands. I need a doctor,” the FSIN officer responded in a weak voice. The radicals seriously wounded him and allegedly offered to exchange him for another hostage.

After the assault and hospitalization, there was conflicting information about Gordopolov’s condition, but it was eventually revealed that he died in the hospital. Injuries turned out to be incompatible with life – he received several stab wounds, a closed craniocerebral injury and open cuts on his back. Gordopolov lost a lot of blood.

It is reportedthat the 25-year-old young man had previously completed his military service and was fond of football and basketball. In IK-19, he worked as the head of the detachment of the department for educational work with convicts.

The other three victims were killed instantly.

After the storming of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service reportedthat a total of eight colony employees and four convicts were taken hostage. Four FSIN employees were stabbed at the scene of the capture, three of them died.

Related materials:

“The leadership and personnel of the Federal Penitentiary Service express their deep condolences to the families and friends of the employees who died in the line of duty. The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service will provide all necessary assistance to the families of the employees who suffered during the hostage taking,” the Federal Penitentiary Service emphasized.

Named the names of three other deceased colony employees. The head of the educational department Viktor Chernushkin, the head of the security department Ivan Krechetov and the deputy head of security and operational work Andriy Kuchma were killed on the spot.