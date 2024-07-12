The first results of the autopsy performed on the body of Clelia Ditano have arrived: here’s how the 25-year-old died in the elevator shaft

A really important piece of news is the one that has arrived in these last hours and which concerns the heartbreaking death of Clelia Ditano. The 25-year-old who unfortunately lost her life after falling into the elevator shaft in the building where she lived with her family.

The coroner performed the following the autopsy on the girl’s body and also, today, Friday 12 July, his arrest is also scheduled funeral. There are so many people who intend to go, also to show closeness to their loved ones.

Clelia Ditano lost her life during the night between July 30th and 1stwhile he was in his home building located in via Saragat, in the area of Fasanoin Brindisi. According to her father’s story, the 25-year-old had returned home in the evening and in the morning, not having found her in bed, he himself began to look for it. Once outside the door, however, he realized that his cell phone was ringing from inside the elevator shaft.

Unfortunately just a few minutes later, the man made the heartbreaking discovery of the body of the daughter. Clelia was leaving home, for reasons yet to be established, but once the elevator doors opened, there was no cabin and she fell into the void. When help arrived there was nothing more that could be done for her.

What emerged from the autopsy performed on Clelia Ditano’s body

As is usual practice in these cases, also to have a complete picture of the situation, the investigators have started all the necessary investigations. For this reason they have decided to register as many as four people on the register of suspects, who are the condominium administrator and also some employees who were supposed to take care of the elevator maintenance.

In addition, yesterday they also performed the autopsy. From what emerged from the initial results, the coroner found a brain injury and in all likelihood it would be died instantly.

The doctor, however, now has 60 days to present the relation complete. In the meantime today the community of Fasano is preparing for the last heartbreaking goodbye to the young 25 year old, who disappeared far too soon.