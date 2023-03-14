Deputy from the New People party Gulin decided to resign ahead of schedule and leave the State Duma

25-year-old deputy from the Chelyabinsk region Maxim Gulin decided to leave the State Duma. The draft resolution on the early termination of the powers of the representative of the New People party has been published on website Legislative support systems.

It follows from the document that Gulin wrote a letter of resignation on March 13. The resolution will be considered at the plenary session of the lower house of parliament on March 16.