This February 8, an accident in a clandestine garment workshop in the north of Morocco, in the city of Tangier, claimed the lives of 25 workers, in what would be one of the worst work accidents in the modern history of the country.

An accident in a clandestine clothing workshop located in a basement in Tangier, in northern Morocco, left 25 dead – mostly women – this Monday, according to local authorities.

The main hypothesis is that a waterway entered the workshop, located in the subsoil of a residential neighborhood, and caused a short circuit that electrocuted the workers in what would be the largest work accident in the modern history of the country.

A second hypothesis considers that the workers drowned because of the intense rains that have hit northern Morocco during the last 24 hours and that have caused multiple floods in the residential neighborhoods of Tangier, according to the EFE agency.

The tragedy in the underground facility, which had two levels, was greatest in the deeper area. The emergency services recovered the bodies of 25 deceased –18 women and seven men–, while 10 of the workers managed to survive and were admitted to the Tangier Regional Hospital.

Clandestine factories and absence of labor rights, a time bomb

The problem of illegal garment workshops is a social reality in Morocco, where 54% of production is clandestine: there are entire neighborhoods dedicated to the “informal” manufacture of textile material and shoes. Being outside the law, these work units lack minimum safety standards such as the presence of fire exits, the availability of fire extinguishers or ventilation in the premises.

The usual practice is for large companies in the sector to subcontract to smaller unregistered workshops, seeking greater profitability in production. Therefore, in the event of an accident, responsibility is shared between both links in the production chain.

The Tangier accident is not the first tragedy caused by the storm. After a long period of drought, Morocco has experienced heavy rains in recent weeks that caused several buildings in disrepair to collapse in early January in the country’s economic capital, Casablanca, leaving at least four dead.

With EFE and AFP