Why are there so few women in science? Recent UNESCO reports reveal that the gender gap in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines remains alarming. Although women tend to obtain better academic results than their male classmates, only 35% opt for STEM careers. However, their participation varies considerably by region and discipline. For example, in areas such as artificial intelligence, only the 22% of professionals are women. Among the main reasons for this disparity, the shortage of female models visible in these fields, which limits the perception of possibilities for young women interested in these disciplines.

The program ’25 Women in Science’promoted by 3M, seeks to change this reality by making visible and highlighting the contributions of women in STEM areas in Latin America, with the aim of inspiring future generations.

“Women need science and science needs more women”: the researchers who lead innovation in Mexico WIRED talks to the winners of the L’Oréal-UNESCO-AMC Women in Science Award.

Since its launch in 2020, this project has emphasized the importance of female participation in these fields, promoting their impact on science and society. The fifth edition of 25 Women in Science 2025 focuses on university students in STEM careers who are part of an academic or research project with social impact.

Throughout its editions, the project has recognized 100 outstanding Latin American scientistswhose daily work contributes to making science a more inclusive and diverse space. As a tribute, a commemorative book was recently published that highlights the work of these women and their projects, accompanied by beautiful illustrations made by Latin American artists such as María Luque, Emilia Schettino and Eliane Mancera, among others.

The goal of this approach is to propel young women at the beginning of their careers, show them that their projects have the potential to transform the world, and inspire future generations. In addition, it seeks to reduce the gender gap and enrich innovation through a greater diversity of perspectives in key areas for scientific and technological development.

The jury for this edition is made up of scientists, journalists and specialists in STEM and education, among whom are: Maria Emilia Beyer, director of Universum; José Seade, president of the Mexican Academy of Sciences; Rosa Wolpert, UNESCO National Education Officer; Lorena Arroyo, editor and head of América Futura of The Country; Aura López, technology journalist and Anna Lagos, editor-in-chief of WIRED in Spanish.

This year, with the support of the Mexican Academy of Sciences, the contest places special emphasis on the role of young women in science.

Recognizing their achievements is an essential step to generate more inclusive and diverse spaces in the technological and scientific fields. Adriana Rius GarcíaDirector of Communications and Brand for 3M for the Americas, sums it up this way: “The future of science is inclusive, and it is our collective duty to build an environment where all girls and women have the opportunity to dream big and achieve their maximum. potential.”

The call has closed and the finalists will be announced soon. This December 15th the shortlist and in February the winners will be celebrated at a special event.

In Latin America, women constitute 45% of scientific researchersa figure that exceeds the global average of 33% (UNESCO, 2021). However, their presence remains low in key areas such as engineering, physics and emerging technologies, where female representation is considerably lower. This contrast shows the importance of promoting their participation in strategic disciplines for the technological and economic development of the region. Furthermore, despite this progress, Less than 3% of Nobel Prizes in science have been awarded to womenreflecting persistent challenges to recognition and equal opportunity. This type of inequality underscores the relevance of programs like ’25 Women in Science’.