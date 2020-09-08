Highlights: Ban on the stone known for the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

The administration imposed a complete ban on the stone going from Banshi Paharpur.

Prohibition on illegal mining due to non-acceptance of lease.

How will Ram temple be built after ban on carrying stones?

Vishwa Hindu Parishad said- If the stone is stopped then the Sant Samaj will come on the streets.

Bharatpur. The construction work of Lord Shri Ram’s temple (Ram Mandir Ayodhya) in Ayodhya is going on vigorously but due to the decision of the Congress Government of Rajasthan, the pace of construction work may be affected. Actually, the Rajasthan government has banned the pink stone going from Banshi Paharpur for construction of Ram temple for many years. In a joint action, the teams of Bharatpur district administration and police and forest departments on Monday seized 25 trucks going to Ayodhya. The special thing about the stone of Banshi Paharpur of Bharatpur going for the construction of Ram temple is that at present no approval has been given by the government for mining in this mountain. This action has been taken, prohibiting illegal mining to happen here.

No mining lease but till now the stone kept coming out

The administration has banned illegal mining in Bansi Paharpur and now the stone going for construction of Ram temple will not be sent to Ayodhya. Along with this, a big question is that when the permission to do mining has not been provided by the government to anyone in this mountain, then why did mining continue from here? Because without the connivance of police, mineral and forest department employees, illegal mining business was not possible. The stone has been going for a long time to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Whereas no one has any lease to do mining in the hills here. Nevertheless, stone has been coming out from here through illegal mining.

Collector, SP, Forest Officer present

District Superintendent of Police Dr. Amandeep Singh Kapoor, District Collector Nathmal Didel and District Forest Officer Mohit Gupta were also present in the action taken against illegal mining. At the same time, police force has been deployed in the entire area. All hills in the area are being monitored so that illegal mining can be stopped and action can be taken against the mafia.

Action on the direction of Divisional Commissioner

Bansi Paharpur of Bayana subdivision has always been in discussions about the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, because the stone from Banshi Paharpur has been going continuously for many years to Ayodhya and even today the stone is going to build Ayodhya Ram temple. is. But in the meantime, a new aspect has come to the fore when Divisional Commissioner Prem Chand Berwal issued a meeting of forest, mineral, police officers of the four districts and issued directions to stop illegal mining and take action immediately.

Red Fort is also made of this stone …

The stone originating from the hills of Banshi Paharpur is very strong and beautiful, which is thousands of years old. And with water it improves more. Many historical buildings of the country including red fort have been built here. Hence from here the stone has been going continuously for many years to build the Ram Lala temple for Ayodhya. But the special thing is that not a single lease has been approved by the government in Banshi Paharpur. And there local contractors are illegally doing illegal mining and sending stones to Ayodhya, making profits.

District Forest Officer Mohit Gupta said that illegal mining of red stone was taking place in Banshi Paharpur area, on which the forest department, police and administration have taken joint action and seized 25 trucks carrying stones from illegal mining. This operation has lasted from last night till this morning. On the other hand, mining lease contractor Vijaypal Singh said that my company has got the approval for mining lease in Banshi Paharpur but currently the clearance for starting mining is delayed due to lack of environment clearance pass. But before this, in Banshi Paharpur, illegal mining is being done by mafias. We have complained about this to the district administration several times, but no action was taken against illegal miners.

In Banshi Paharpur area no person is allowed to do mining, yet illegal mining is happening there. Therefore, joint action was taken by the police, administration, forest department against illegal mining. Seized large trucks carrying stones. Action is on. Nathmal Didel, District Collector, Bharatpur