The Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, stated that 25,000 students in grade 12 took the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) yesterday in Physics and Mathematics in 256 centers nationwide.

He added in a tweet on “Twitter”, “The number of students who took the test confirms that the education locomotive is running successfully, and that the challenges will not deter us from achieving empowering our students to lead the future and sustain the learning process.”

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education announced the opening of registration for the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT), for its performance on February 13, in the subjects of mathematics and physics.

She said that students will receive notifications to open the test session, via e-mail or SMS, adding that submitting a negative result for the PCR test for the Coronavirus will be mandatory to allow students to enter the test.

The EmSAT exam is compulsory for 12 students, both Emiratis and non-Emiratis, and is applied to public and private schools that teach the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and the international curriculum.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

