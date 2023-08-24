25,500 male and female students attended the study with the start of the new academic year at the level of the 16 colleges’ branches in the various emirates of the country. A variety of educational programs that are compatible with students’ tendencies and abilities, and in a way that contributes to supporting the colleges’ efforts to confirm their leadership in applied education in partnership with the business and industry sectors.

This year, the colleges also attracted about 110 new members of the administrative and teaching staff to meet their needs with the application of the new educational model and the introduction of new programs and specializations.

The start of the new academic year for the colleges witnessed the celebration of the opening of the new building for Abu Dhabi students in the Bani Yas area (Future Campus).

The Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, inspected the start of studies in the new building in Bani Yas, and followed up the regularity of the students in the study.

He pointed out that the new campus represents a qualitative addition to the colleges that simulates their future vision, with its high readiness in infrastructure and technology, specialized classes and laboratories that meet the requirements of applied education, indicating that the campus includes two buildings for male and female students, in addition to the main administration building and central services, which were built On an area of ​​220,000 square meters, with a capacity of 10,000 students, it was designed in line with modern standards in design and sustainability.

Al-Ayyan added that the colleges started implementing their new educational model this year, which reflects strategic transformations aimed at bringing about a quantum leap in applied education.

He stated that the colleges seek to develop the human workforce in line with the country’s economic agenda, and in a way that qualifies them to deal with job changes and challenges.