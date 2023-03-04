Vienna. At least 25,000 people took part in a climate protest in Vienna, reported the Fridays for Future movement, organizer of the strike. According to activists, strikes by the green movement have been held all over the world.

“Some 25,000 people are protesting today in Vienna alone, in the Global Climate Strike, against (Austria’s) totally inadequate climate policy,” the statement said.

He underlines that a total of nine climate strikes were held throughout Austria, in which 30 thousand people participated.

The activists pointed out that 792 days have passed since the expiration of the country’s Climate Protection Law and nothing has been done about it since then.

“The government and the fossil fuel businessmen are to blame (…) We demand a real climate protection law and a renewable heat law,” the movement added.

They also called on representatives of the ruling Austrian People’s Party (OVP) to stop telling people that a climate protection law is unnecessary.

“It is the most basic and minimum thing to do to tackle the climate crisis. A climate protection law means presenting a plan, they are red lines that must not be crossed,” the movement said.

At the same time, movement activists in New York specifically marched to get state legislators to support, approve and fund the Climate, Jobs and Justice Package created by the NY Renews coalition.