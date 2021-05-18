The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Sharjah Police General Headquarters concluded the campaign “Avoid wrong parking” that it launched on April 12th, with the aim of enhancing traffic safety and spreading traffic awareness about wrong behaviors committed by some vehicle drivers, such as wrong parking on the road, and the resulting obstruction Traffic, causing congestion on the roads, and about 25,000 people benefited from the campaign.

The head of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, Major Abdullah Salem Al-Mundhiri, said that the campaign coincided with the month of Ramadan, based on monitoring and statistics indicating wrongly parking vehicles on vital roads during such a period during previous years, especially at mosques, markets and commercial complexes. And near neighborhoods and residential areas, through which vehicle drivers were educated (electronic and field), by publishing awareness materials through the driving accounts on social media platforms and news sites in several languages ​​(Arabic, English, Urdu), and the number of beneficiaries reached about 25 thousand people.

He pointed out that about 1,000 awareness leaflets were distributed to vehicle drivers, in addition to providing stalled vehicles on the road with warning triangles to avoid accidents, and to facilitate traffic movement on the various streets and roads of the emirate, which contributed to reducing congestion and accidents in it.

He called on motorists to adhere to the laws governing traffic and the importance of adhering to the correct parking in designated places, in order to preserve the safety and security of road users.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

